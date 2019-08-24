GEORGETOWN, Maine — For the last 13 years, the Longbottom family has been serving fresh seafood to thousands of people at Five Islands Lobster Co. It's a staple in Georgetown.

But this year has been different. Owner Gina Longbottom lost her husband Keith to brain cancer.

"For the last ten years he was the face of this place. Everyone knew him," Longbottom said.

Keith died in June, after a 17-month battle. It happened right in the middle of their season. Longbottom and her sons say it was their desire to keep the business running as usual, and keep his spirit alive.

"Every year he would remember all these people. It's been great to get that type of support," Longbottom said.

She says even with all the amazing support, the loss has been difficult on their family. She made a tough decision to scale back hours. The business is now only open three days a week, instead of seven.

"I did as much as I could full time. I just felt like [for] my health and to be with my kids and give the staff a break too. It was better to just cut the hours a little bit," said Longbottom.

She hopes to be back to their normal schedule next season. Once, she says, her family takes some well-deserved time off.

"It makes it very easy to come to work when you have this view and the people are great. I'm not surprised there was so much love for him. Our family has always felt it from the town and customers. It has been a positive side."