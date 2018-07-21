PORTLAND, Maine (NEWS CENTER Maine) -- Volunteers spent Saturday morning picking up plastic and other waste along Portland's coast in an effort to raise awareness and keep it out of our waters.

The advocacy group Environment Maine put the event together. More than a dozen volunteers showed up to collect trash from the shores of East End beach and Fisherman's Point. Those who attended say it's important for everyone to do their part to reduce waste that is harming our wildlife and health.

"It's only going to get worse if we don't stop using products that are environmentally damaging," Calvin McRae said. McRae recently started working with Environment Maine. "This is going to end up affecting you at some point, if it doesn't directly affect you right now, just give it a couple years."

Experts say nearly eight million tons of plastic is dumped into our oceans every year. They are also seeing things like Styrofoam, which they say can be extremely harmful to animals who accidentally consume it.

Groups like the one out Saturday want others to do their part in reducing the amount of trash that does not get disposed of properly.

"Sometimes I'd spend hours out here cleaning up stuff -- so having a group of people coming together with the same purpose is really awesome," Be Aguilo said. Aguilo is an intern with the advocacy project. "This is just a way for us to get out and pick up garbage and its kind of nice to do it with a group of people."

It didn't take long for Aguilo and others to find what they were looking for. Within minutes their bags were full of things like empty cans, cigarette butts and small pieces of plastic.

The group would also lie to see a statewide ban on the use of polystyrene, or Styrofoam. They say while we may only use cups or take-out containers for a few minutes, the material can last in our environment for hundreds of years.

Legislation for this kind of ban has been in the works for a couple years but has yet to be passed. The bills sponsor hopes to see something done within the next year.

