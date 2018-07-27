STANDISH (NEWS CENTER Maine) -- You may have heard of 'Seussical the Musical', bringing the works of Dr. Seuss to life, but you've never seen it done like this -- with the incorporation of American Sign Language.

There a few Maine theaters that have interpreters for shows, the Schoolhouse Arts Center cast wanted to take that concept and kick it up a notch. Instead of interpreters each member of the cast signs throughout every song and parts of the show.

The idea came from the director of the show, Zachariah Stearn.

"My mom is deaf, so that is why I have been so passionate about this from the beginning." Stearn said. "It’s less on choreography and more that you’re interpreting a song it’s another language."

So far the idea has proven to be a huge success.

"One gentleman said this is his first theater performance he’s ever been to because there’s never been an opportunity for him to see live theater that he could understand." Stearn said. "He said in 48 years he’s never been to a live performance."

This is the final weekend of the show. Schoolhouse Arts Center is located in Standish. Tickets are available by reservation and at the door.

© NEWS CENTER Maine