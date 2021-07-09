Why is it taking so long to get kids a COVID-19 shot?

The biggest challenge is figuring out the right dosage for kids. Different age groups likely need different doses and that's time-consuming.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Scientists created the COVID-19 vaccines in record time, so why is it taking so long to get a COVID-19 shot for kids?

The biggest challenge is figuring out the right dosage for kids. Different age groups likely need different doses and that's time-consuming.

Pfizer and Moderna are both in the middle of clinical trials and they still need to analyze all their data.

That could take up to six months, which is three times longer than they took with the other COVID-19 vaccines.

Before the FDA issues an emergency approval, they do their own deep dive. officials look at individual reports from every single child in the trials to make sure it's safe.

Experts estimate a vaccine for kids 5 to 11 could be ready by early winter.

