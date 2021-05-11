Daylight saving time was first introduced in World War I as a way to conserve coal and support the wartime effort.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The majority of Americans want to stop changing our clocks. So why is daylight saving time still a thing?

But now many people want to spring forward and never fall back again.

It would mean no more dark winter afternoons and no more losing an hour of sleep in the spring. There have been countless attempts to make this happen.

At least 33 states, including the Carolinas, have introduced some sort daylight saving time legislation. But most of those bills require a literal act of Congress to put them in motion.

There was a glimmer of hope earlier this year with the Sunshine Protection Act of 2021. It was introduced in the US House back in January but was never put to a vote.

This means daylight saving time is here to stay for at least another year.

