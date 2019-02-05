The death of Berwick Fire Capt. Joel Barnes in early March cause some of his fellow firefighters to lament about the speed in which more modern homes burn.

So why does a structure that is, by most other measures more advanced, perform poorly when a fire starts? And what does that mean for our safety?

