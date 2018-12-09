WINDHAM (NEWS CENTER Maine) -- Nearly 2 million people in the Carolinas and Virginia are warned to evacuate as Hurricane Florence marches towards the U.S. In Maine, where we're watching from a safe distance, we tend to not be impacted as much by tropical systems as we are nor'easters. But Mainers working in emergency management are monitoring Hurricane Florence closely.

The reason why is two-fold: One, to learn ways to prepare if it were to ever happen here. And the other reason? A little more personal.

Bill Holmes, the Director of Cumberland County's 911 Center, is concerned for a former colleague, and friend.

"My friend Tom Brady," he said. "Not the quarterback is a retired detective and 911 director for the town of Falmouth Maine, their police department."

Tom Brady retired from the force and moved from Maine to Myrtle Beach. His new home is facing a direct hit.

"We're about five miles away from the water," said Tom Brady.

He and his wife were preparing to evacuate as he spoke on the phone.

"I'd be lying to you if I told you it wasn't stressful. It is stressful," he said. "We weren't prepared for a CAT 4."

Monitoring the storm in Maine is helpful to ease minds of others like Joe Chappell, who used to live in the Carolinas and still has family there. He's says it's helpful for another reason though.

"What are they doing on Social Media?" he asked. "Some of these agencies that are similar to us. What are they As for doing well? And how might we replicate that here?"

Specifically when it comes to making sure in times of disaster, the correct information is shared digitally.

They say sharing or retweeting information, like shelter locations, can be one way to help from afar. But make sure you do you research before and it comes from a verified and trusted source.

As for Holmes, he'll continue to watch the storm from a safe distance and check in on his dear friend.

