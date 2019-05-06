BIDDEFORD, Maine — A program for people recovering from drug abuse is teaming up with community organizations to help them get stable jobs.

ENSO Recovery is helping its patients get connected with employers in southern Maine.

The job fair is on Thursday, June 6 at the Pepperell Mill Campus Event Center at 40 Main St. in Biddeford.

The event will also offer free haircuts and makeovers, as well as free resume help.

This is the second year of the event.

RELATED: Job fair for people in recovery to break cycle of drug use

RELATED: 'It's huge': Job fair provides second chances for people in recovery

The York County Sheriff's office will provide video interviews with selected pre-release inmates from the jail with employers on site in Biddeford.

Maine sheriffs estimate that 80 to 90 percent of inmates in jails statewide are there for drug-related offenses. Not all those offenses involve possession, distribution or manufacturing: many are behind bars for charges like theft or burglary, to support their drug habits.

RELATED: Hope from Hopelessness: Breaking the cycle of addiction

RELATED: Google Maps to help identify permanent drug drop-off locations

ENSO Recovery now has programs for inmates in jails in York, Kennebec, and Androscoggin counties.

RELATED: What recovery advocates think about Gov. Mills' proposed opiate response director

RELATED: This Maine hospital offers an innovative approach to addiction recovery

The job fair goes from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

This story will be updated.