FREEPORT, Maine — Freeport High School is dealing with an outbreak of pertussis with three confirmed cases over the past two weeks.

The Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention confirmed the outbreak on Wednesday, according to the Portland Press Herald.

An outbreak of pertussis is defined as three or more cases of an infectious disease at one location in a close time frame.

Maine has the highest rate of pertussis in the country, and is reporting 337 cases through October of this year.





