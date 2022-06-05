Whitewater tours on Niagara River resume

Niagara Jet City Cruises restarted the whitewater tours for the summer on Friday.

YOUNGSTOWN, N.Y. — Signs that summer is on the way continue to pop up across Western New York. The most recent being announcement of the return of the whitewater tours in the Niagara River Gorge.

Niagara Jet City Cruises said in a press release that the tour will return on Friday, May 6.

“As we get ready to start our season and welcome back our guests, we are excited to expand City Cruises Canada portfolio of one-of-a-kind experience offerings, with our most recent addition of the thrill-seeking adventure, Niagara Jet City Cruises” says Mory DiMaurizio, chief operating officer of City Cruises Canada.

“As the tourism industry continues to rebound, City Cruises Canada has something to offer everyone from our Canadian Signature Experience sightseeing cruises at Niagara Falls, Canada and Gananoque, to our harbour tours and dining cruises in Toronto. We look forward to continuing to create amazing experiences this season once again for our guests!”

People can take a trip down the Niagara River with Class V rapids, whirlpool and Devil's Hole Rapids. The twists and turns of the rapids can be experienced from covered boats.