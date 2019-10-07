WHITEFIELD, Maine — A Whitefield man was fatally struck by a pickup truck Tuesday while crossing the road to get his mail, the sheriff's office said Wednesday.

Christopher Simpson, 64, was in the roadway along Head Tide Road at about 5 p.m. when Eric Sroka's pickup came around a bend in the road, according to Lincoln County deputies. He was crossing to retrieve mail.

Deputies' investigation showed Sroka, 38, was unable to avoid Simpson. His 2004 Ford Ranger collided with Simpson, who died at the scene.

Speed and alcohol were not believed to be factors, Lt. Brendan Kane said.

Accident reconstruction was conducted by Brunswick police. Deputies were also assisted by Whitefield fire, Delta ambulance and Life Flight of Maine.