CUMBERLAND (NEWS CENTER Maine) -- Hundreds of people packed the Congregational Church in Cumberland Saturday evening for a vigil in honor of Kristin Westra, while waiting for answers from police about her disappearance.

Westra went missing Sunday evening. The Cumberland County Sheriff's office confirmed a report Friday of a deceased woman's body found in the woods, less than a mile from Westra's home. The body was sent to the Medical Examiner's office in Augusta. Police and the medical examiner have not released the identity of the body found.

Friends, family, and even distant-acquaintances of Westra met at the Congregational Church in Cumberland Saturday for a vigil to honor her. Multiple people shared kinds words, and lit candles for Westra.

Tammy Drew Hoidal, Westra's co-teacher, said the community support of donations and company at the #findKristin Gathering Place at Lower Falls Landing in North Yarmouth has been overwhelming.

“I guess to be in a space where we are all feeling the same emotions and collectively, it’s whatever we here, we are hearing it together. And whatever we see, we are seeing it together. Just to be around this love, it would take a whole other segment to go on about my friend, my colleague, this wife, this mother, and this sister, but now is not the time for that," said Drew Hoidal.

This story will be updated.

© NEWS CENTER Maine