While in Maine, Trump staffer learns of president's positive COVID-19 test

BREWER, Maine — While President Donald Trump is in quarantine after he and First Lady Melania Trump tested positive for COVID-19, his administration's daily business goes on.

Jim Carroll, the director of the White House Office of National Drug Control Policy, was in Maine on Friday.

Carroll, also known as President Trump’s “Drug Czar," held a roundtable discussion with local law enforcement in Brewer.

Carroll called the gathering to discuss the federal actions that have been taken to address substance use disorder during the pandemic.

He said nationally the number of overdoses has increased since the COVID-19 crisis began.

After the meeting, we spoke with Carroll about the news of the president and first lady testing positive.

"It's great being here in Maine but the information that I have is what you all are telling me. And so the president is strong," Carroll said. "You see how hard the president works and how early he starts and how late he goes. So obviously the president is strong and I'm sure he'll be fine."



Carroll says he is tested regularly and he has not interacted with the president or the first lady in 2 weeks.