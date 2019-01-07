Celebrating America's independence would not be complete without fireworks.

But many towns and cities prohibit people from selling and using consumer fireworks.

49 towns and cities have their own specific ordinances that prohibit fireworks. Another 58 towns and cities simply have "restrictions," not outright prohibitions.

To make sure you do not break the law, the Maine State Fire Marshal's office compiles a list of those cities and towns with their specific language about how fireworks are restricted or prohibited.

You can find your town by clicking here.

The Fire Marshal's Office also compiles a list of safety tips and injury prevention steps for people planning to use fireworks to celebrate the fourth of July.

If you simply want to watch a fireworks show, you can find the full list of cities' and towns' displays here:

