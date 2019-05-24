MAINE, USA — Millions of people around the U.S. will take time Monday to honor and remember those who fought for our country and died in service.

Memorial Day weekend celebrates those Americans who dedicated their lives for freedom. It also marks the official start of summer for many people.

In cities and towns across Maine, parades will march through the streets, as spectators line up their chairs for the best spots on the sidelines.

Waving red, white, and blue -- here's a list of some of the Memorial Day parades near you on Monday, May 27:

Auburn

The Auburn Memorial Day parade will march for the 150th time this year! The parade starts at 60 Court Street at 10 a.m. and ends at Veterans Memorial Park in Lewiston for a special ceremony.

Biddeford-Saco

The Biddeford-Saco Memorial Day parade starts at 10 a.m. in Biddeford at Veterans Memorial Park and ends in Saco at Eastman Park. The event is expected to be over by 11:30 a.m.

Cape Elizabeth

The Cape Elizabeth Memorial Day parade starts at the intersection of Fowler Road and Old Ocean House Road at 9 a.m. It continues north on Route 77 and ends at the War Veterans Memorial where a brief ceremony and laying of the wreath is held.

Cumberland

The Cumberland Memorial Day parade takes place at 10 a.m. A ceremony will follow at 10:30 a.m. In the event of bad weather, the event will be held at Greely High School's gym.

Ellsworth

The Ellsworth Memorial Day parade runs from 10-12 p.m. Participants are asked to line-up at Bryant E. Moore Center on State Street at 9:30 a.m. The parade will end at City Hall. Public groups and clubs are invited to participate. For more information, call 207-460-0063.

Freeport

The Freeport Memorial Day parade starts at 9:30 a.m. at the intersection of Main and Holbrook Streets. The parade heads north on Main Street, makes a right onto School Street, and then turns right onto Park Street to end in Memorial Park for a 10 a.m. ceremony.

Fryeburg

The Fryeburg Memorial Day parade closes Main Street from Bradley to Maple Streets. The parade is expected to run from 1-3 p.m. and will end at Bradley Park.

Gorham

The Gorham Memorial Day parade starts at 11 a.m. at Village School and ends at Eastern Cemetery on Johnson Road. Those interested in registering their float or unit can do so here.

Gouldsboro

The Gouldsboro Memorial Day parade will take place from 9-11 a.m. It starts at Fisher Field, and lineup is at 8 a.m. A ceremony will follow at the Woman's Club after the parade. For more information, call 207-963-7423.

Gray

The Gray Memorial Day parade begins at 11 a.m. at Russell Street School and heads south on Route 26. Participants are asked to gather at the school by 10:30 a.m. The parade stops at the Gray Center Civil War statue, so re-enactors can honor the memorial, and it continues to Post 86 American Legion at 15 Lewiston Road for a ceremony.

Kennebunk

The Kennebunk Memorial Day parade begins at 2 p.m. downtown. The parade route brings marchers along Main Street and features the Kennebunk High School band, as well as other groups.

Kennebunkport

The Kennebunkport Memorial Day parade starts at 9:30 a.m. at Temple Street and winds though Spring Street and down Western Avenue to Cooper's Corner and back. A 21-gun salute is held on the Mathew Lanigan Bridge.

Limerick

The Limerick Memorial Day parade takes place on Main Street, starting at 11 a.m. Limerick's Staff Sergeant Dave Lancaster will be a guest speaker at the event.

Mapleton

The Mapleton Memorial Day parade, run by the Mapleton Lions Club, starts at 2 p.m. All organizations, community groups, churches, and other interested individuals are invited to participate, no registration required. To join, line-up on Dudley Road at the end of Main Street by 1:30 p.m. Following the parade, a ceremony will be held at the Mapleton-Chapman-Castile Hill Veterans Memorial Monument at Mapleton Elementary School.

Old Orchard Beach

The Old Orchard Beach Memorial Day parade happens from 1-2 p.m. It starts at 1 Old Orchard Street and is co-hosted by The Veterans of Foreign Wars and the American Legion of Old Orchard Beach. For more information, call 207-934-5714.

Portland

The Portland Memorial Day parade starts at 10 a.m. at Longfellow Square. It will continue to Monument Square where a ceremony is held afterwards.

Skowhegan

The Skowhegan Memorial Day parade starts at 10 a.m. at Smart & Edward’s Funeral Home parking lot. Participants should gather by 9:30 a.m. and must register. The parade will makes its way down Madison Avenue, onto Water Street, and will end at the Veterans Memorial. For more information, call 207-474-3621.

South Portland

The South Portland Memorial Day parade kicks off at 10:30 a.m. at SMCC and travels down Broadway Street. It ends at Mill Creek at the Veterans Monument, where there will be a short service. This event is hosted by the South Portland War Veterans Memorial Association. Drivers, take note -- Broadway will be closed from 10 a.m.-12 p.m. for this event.

Topsham-Brunswick

The Topsham-Brunswick Memorial Day parade lines up at 8:15 a.m. at Monument Place in Topsham. The parade begins marching toward Brunswick at 9 a.m. Two hours later, at 11 a.m., observances at the Brunswick Mall begin.

Waterville

The Waterville Memorial Day parade starts at 10 a.m. at the Head of Falls. Participants should plan to be there by 9 a.m. The parade will proceed to Veterans Memorial Park for a ceremony. That even is usually over by noon. For more information, call 207-873-0908.

Wells

The Wells Memorial Day parade will begin at 9 a.m. at Wells High School and continue east on Sanford Road to Post Road and south onto U.S. 1 where it will end at Ocean View Cemetery. The event is expected to be over by 10:30 a.m.

Westbrook

The Westbrook Memorial Day parade kicks off at 10 a.m. on Main Street. It will run from Longfellow Street to Riverbank Park. At 10:30 a.m., ceremonies take place at the park on 677 Maine Street.