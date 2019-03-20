MAINE, USA — Maine Maple Weekend is always the fourth weekend in March, and the state is prepared with a plethora of locations to enjoy delicious maple treats.

Russell Farm

Russell Farm is located at 46 Russell Road in Poland. For Maine Maple Weekend, Russell Farm is open Saturday from 12 p.m. to 5 p. m., and Sunday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

At Russell farm their staff boils their sap on site, and will have different maple snacks to enjoy.

Sweet Williams

Sweet Williams is located at 66 Spiller Road in Casco. Both Saturday and Sunday Sweet Williams will be open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

A brand new maple store opened up this year at Sweet Williams.

Slattery's Farm and Maple Supply Co.

Slattery's Farm and Maple Supply Co. is located at 1381 Woodman Hill Road in West Minot.

Slattery's hours of operation during Maine Maple Weekend for Saturday are 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday's hours are 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Balsam Ridge

Balsam Ridge is located at 140 Egypt Road in Raymond. For Maine Maple Weekend Balsam Ridge is open Saturday and Sunday 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Dad's Maple Sugarshack

Dad's Maple Sugarshack is located at 1061 Naples Road in Harrison. Dad's Maple Sugarshack is open Saturday and Sunday 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Ricker Hill Orchards

Ricker Hill Orchards is located at 295 Buckfield Road in Turner.

Ricker Hill Orchards will be open Saturday and Sunday 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. The orchard offers public restrooms, and is handicap accessible.

Maxwell's Maple Syrup

Maxwell's Maple Syrup is located at 3142 Lee Road in Lee.

Maxwell's Maple Syrup will be open Saturday and Sunday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Bob’s Sugarhouse

Bob's Sugarhouse is located at 252 East Main Street in Dover-Foxcroft.

Bob's Sugarhouse will be open Saturday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday they will be open 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.