Maine people remember the victims of the 9/11 terror attacks

The 20th anniversary of one of the nation's worst tragedies arrives this Saturday. Groups around Maine will honor those lost in the 9/11 terrorist attacks on New York and Washington.

Here is a list of events around Maine for Saturday, September 11, 2021.

MONMOUTH

Monmouth Fire Department, 771 Main St. - 9:45 a.m.

PORTLAND

City of Portland, Fort Allen Park - 8:30 a.m.

Cumberland County Sheriff's Office, 36 County Way - 8:15 a.m.

Roman Catholic Diocese of Portland, St. Peters Church - 8 a.m.

TOPSHAM

Topsham Fire & Rescue, Memorial Bridge - 8:30 a.m.