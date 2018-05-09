(NEWS CENTER Maine) — Halloween decorations are already filling store shelves and pumpkin spice scent is filling the hot humid air, which means it won't be long before Maine is painted with Mother Nature's autumnal brush.

For you leaf peepers, there's a new interactive map that shows when the fall colors peak on average, in every location throughout the country.

NEWS CENTER Maine meteorologists say the color change may be starting a bit earlier than usual, due to the recent heat and the lack of widespread rain.

►CLICK HERE to see the interactive map. (NOTE: just slide the bar at the bottom to see when foliage typically peaks in your area.)

What's the expectation for us in Maine? Here's a timeline of the fall foliage predictions:

Sept. 24 - Partial and patchy fall colors for the mountains and far north.

Oct. 1 - Fall color approaching peak in the northern mountains; partial and patchy fall colors for the rest of Maine.

Oct. 8. - Near peak fall colors for much of the state; partial fall colors for Downeast Maine.

Oct. 15 - Peak to near peak colors for most of the state.

Oct. 22 Turning past peak in the mountains and north.

Oct. 29 - Past peak fall colors for all of Maine.

The NEWS CENTER Maine weather team uses this map as a general guide for typical peak foliage.

The first official foliage report from Maine's Department of Agriculture, Conservation & Forestry will be released Wednesday, Sept. 12.

Fall officially arrives on Saturday, Sept. 22.

