RUMNEY, N.H. (NEWS CENTER Maine) — A 71-year-old, wheelchair-bound woman was seriously injured after a black bear became trapped in her home in New Hampshire.

Authorities said Apryl Rogers was awakened after a bear entered her home at 42 Hallbrook Rd. in Groton around 1 a.m. Tuesday.

Chief Kevin Jordan at NH Fish and Game told NEWS CENTER Maine the bear came into the home through the kitchen. Rogers rolled into the kitchen, alarming the bear, which then panicked and became trapped in the house.

Jordan said the bear went in every room in the home looking for an exit and trying to get away from Rogers who suffered severe injuries to her face and head. Her home was also ransacked as the mammal panicked for an exit, tipping over televisions and lamps.

Rogers was taken to Spear Hospital in Plymouth and then transferred to Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center.

By the time authorities arrived around 2 a.m. the bear had escaped from the home, but they are uncertain how.

"This wild animal was trapped and got scared as she [Rogers] was," said Chief Jordan.

NH Fish and Game is trying to find the bear, using bear-tracking dogs, a hunter and Fish and Game Wardens.

Jordan said they want to test the bear for rabies and then will decide whether to put the bear down or relocate it after it is assessed.

© NEWS CENTER Maine