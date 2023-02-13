What was that? Chain of lights appear in night sky over Western New York

Around 8 p.m. EST Monday evening a chain of lights appeared in the night sky over Western New York. Here's what those were.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Nope, this was not a comet, meteor shower, or alien shapeship. The chain of lights that appeared in the night sky over Buffalo Monday evening was the Starlink.

The Starlink passed over Western New York Monday night around 8 p.m. EST. Starlink is a chain of satellites, also known as a "satellite constellation," that reside in low-Earth orbit in outer space. A product of SpaceX, these have been launched and placed into orbit since 2019. The Starlink satellite system provides worldwide, broadband internet services.

When conditions are just right, Starlink can be visible in the sky anywhere across the globe. Earlier Monday evening there were also reports of the Starlink being spotted in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, and Grand Rapids, Michigan. Here in Buffalo, the clear sky and timing of the sunset Monday night allowed prime viewing for the passing of the Starlink.

If the skies are clear tonight, you have a good chance of seeing Starlink in Western New York again on Tuesday around 6:30pm. You can track Starlink here: https://findstarlink.com/