Traveling for Christmas? Here's what to expect in Maine ahead of the storm

We're nearing some of the busiest travel days of the year. If you're traveling by air, expect some lines at TSA.

PORTLAND, Maine — The holiday rush is on, and this year, the forecast is not in our favor.

The busiest holiday travel days are the Wednesday and Friday before Christmas. Approximately 3,000 people will come through TSA each day before Christmas at the Portland International Jetport.

Paul Bradbury, the PWM Airport Director, said they are expecting to have some issues as we head into Thursday and Friday.

It was a busy Wednesday at PWM airport as travelers tried to get where they were going before Friday's storm.

"We are expecting significant delays and cancelations throughout the rest of this week," Zachary Sundquist, PWM Assistant Airport Director, said.

Bradbury noted one positive for airlines is they are back to the pre-pandemic volume of flyers, but that can create issues for passengers when all of the flights are completely full.

With flights full, rescheduling due to weather conflicts can be difficult.

The Bangor International Airport is also seeing a high volume of flyers, with Thursday rivaling Friday in the number of passengers coming through the doors to catch their holiday flight.

Experts say now is the time to try to change your flight plans, if you can.

"If there is an opportunity through your airline to perhaps change and not be flying on Friday, that might be your best arena," Bradbury said.

On most airline apps, you can track and make changes to your flight with waived change fees.

Experts recommend arriving 90 minutes prior to all domestic flights over the weekend and two hours early for international flights.

If you are driving to your holiday destination, remember to take extra slow on the roads.

According to the Maine Turnpike Authority, a total of 675,000 vehicles were on the road between December 23 through 26 last year.

The number of travelers will continue to increase again the week after Christmas, for travelers both in the air and on the ground.