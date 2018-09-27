Can I get an "aaaaawwkwaaaarrddd" over here?

Ohio State University had a major facepalm moment on Twitter Thursday that did not go unnoticed, even though we had a super important hearing on the hill.

It was a message of "silence" ahead of their matchup with Penn State on Saturday, with the caption, "Silence the white noise."

A spokesperson for the athletic department told ESPN it's the same message they shared two years ago when they had another big game at Penn State. Fans there have plans to wear white, thus the "white noise."

So why is this not a good look?

Head coach Urban Meyer was recently suspended for how he handled a situation with a former assistant coach. That coach was accused of domestic violence by his ex-wife, who says Meyer and others in the department didn't help her and tried to squash her claims.

A university investigation found Meyer talked about deleting old texts on the same day he was put on administrative leave this summer, which he denies. The investigation also found he incorrectly answered questions about the abuse allegations at a press conference.

So when you associate "silence" with the Buckeyes after that, Twitter will tell you, "this ain't it chief."

Later Thursday afternoon, Ohio State Football deleted the graphic after all the criticism and tweeted this: "As we have done in the past, and in preparation for Saturday's game, we issued a message to our fans via social media outlets. The message has been interpreted in ways we absolutely did not intend, and we have removed it from our channels. We understand why people were critical."

But then they deleted that tweet too without a followup, so...?

© NEWS CENTER Maine