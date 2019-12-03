The rules and regulations regarding vaccine exemptions have long been a hot-topic issue.

This year hasn't been any different, with already nearly a dozen cases of measles popping up in the United States, and children of anti-VAX parents speaking out and standing up against that decision now as adults.

Parents across the country have the right to not vaccinate their children by obtaining immunization exemption forms.

Getting a vaccine exemption in Maine involves a single-page form with a place to state the exemption, the reason for exemption, and why.

NCM

Depending on the exemption, the form also needs to be completed by a parent and guardian, or a licensed physician, every year.

"It's up to the school nurse too to explain the option of signing an exemption form," said Cece Costello, RN and school nurse at Old Town and Alton Elementary Schools. "Parents can choose at this time to opt for an exemption for immunization."

The exemption options are medical, religious belief, or a sincere philosophical reason.

Most states allow religious belief exemptions but Maine is one of only 17 states which allows the philosophical or personal belief exemption.

"We see so many excuses for philosophical reasons," said Costello. "Some of them are not accurate."

Costello admits that she supports immunizations but she also respects a parent's right to choose otherwise which is currently law in the state of Maine.

"If [the law] changes then it will be protection for everybody including their own children," added Costello.

While Costello sees many exemptions for philosophical reasons, medical exemptions are much more difficult to obtain.

"The causes for medical exemptions are actually quite rare," said MaineHealth's Chief Health Improvement Officer, Dr. Dora Mills.

She said there are very specific requirements, laid out in the state's rules, determined by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

"It would be a medical reason that continuing with immunization or receiving an immunization may pose some danger to the child's health," said Costello.

"If they meet one of those conditions then they can obtain a medical exemption," added Mills.

A condition like an immune suppression, for example.

"People with certain types of cancer who are undergoing certain types of chemotherapy; people with autoimmune diseases; people who are on chronic steroids, and many others; we need to protect them," said Mills. "For their freedoms to be impinged so that they cannot go out in public or to attend school because we have so many people who refuse vaccines I think many of us feel that's very unfair."

However, in Dr. Mills' years as a practicing pediatrician, she could only recall a couple of instances where she had given a medical exemption. That's how difficult it is to obtain a medical exemption in the state.

As Dr. Mills points out, a medical exemption is only one of three possible options, and the others are much simpler to obtain.

"There should be a higher threshold to get an exemption to vaccines," said Mills.

It's a topic being taken up in the state's legislature as soon as Wednesday.

There are two bills being considered in Augusta which would change Maine's vaccination requirements.

One bill would loosen the requirements to obtain a medical exemption, while another would keep the medical exemption as is but would also completely repeal exemptions due to religious or philosophical reasons.

"An unvaccinated person who's incubating measles and walks into the Maine Mall is just like sending a bullet through the Maine Mall," said Mills. "There are people walking through the Maine Mall or any school whose lives are at risk because somebody who is unvaccinated is incubating one of these diseases."