FRYEBURG (NEWS CENTER Maine) -- Just two months after a large fire destroyed two buildings at the Fryeburg Fairgrounds, workers are busy getting ready for the fair, which kicks off September 30th.

In July, a fire destroyed two barns and damaged six buildings at the fairgrounds. No one was injured and no animals were in the barn at the time of the fire. An electrical malfunction was to blame.

Replacing the two barns is a massive tent. The tent, which is an engineered structure, took three days to put up. The sheep and beef cattle will be housed in the tent along with hundreds of new sheep pens, panels, and bleachers.

Most of that equipment was destroyed in the fire.

Dave Andrews, the Fairgrounds General Superintendent, says the fire did set them back a little, but they've hired a few extra people to make sure everything will be ready for the fair.

Andrews says, "For the general public that comes here they're not going to see much of a difference as far as what happened here. They're going to see a tent, but other than that it's going to be just as good as it's always been."

Once the fair is over the tent will come down and a new barn will be built.

The Fryeburg Fair starts on September 30th and goes to October 7th.

