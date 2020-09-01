The U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Bridle's Facebook page shared quite the entertaining video.

One of their shipmen, FN Thomas, apparently found some inspiration with his role on a boat that takes care of ice jams in Maine and New England.

While on patrol, FN Thomas entertained his shipmates with a cool rap called 'BRIDLE Baby,' a song written to rapper Vanilla Ice's 'Ice Ice Baby.'

Check it out!

