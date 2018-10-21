PORTLAND (NEWS CENTER Maine)-- Lottery fever has swept the country, but a winning ticket for the record $1.6 billion Mega Millions jackpot is yet to be printed. Until it is, we can all dream about what we'd spend the money on. So, cash payout and taxes aside, what can you actually buy with $1.6 billion? NEWS CENTER Maine's Katie Bavoso and Clay Gordon decided to do a little digging and find out.

If cruising the seven seas is your dream, do it with 6,780 of your closest friends on your newly purchased Symphony Of The Seas from Royal Caribbean cruises. The ship is said to be the largest and most expensive cruise ship in the world, valued at $1.35 billion.

You'll have plans almost every Sunday during football season if you purchase the Buffalo Bills NFL team. Labeled the least expensive NFL team of 2018, the Bills team is valued at the bargain price of $1.6 billion dollars. Surely they'll save a seat for you at New Era Field for free.

Jimmy Buffet said, "it's five o'clock somewhere," so why not stock up on enough wine to satisfy your pallet at 5pm for the rest of your days? The most expensive red wine of 2018 is Screaming Eagle Cabernet 1992. If you can skip ahead to the top of the wait list, put in an order for 3,200 bottles of the wine that's valued at $500,000 for one six liter bottle. Cheers!

If you're in the market for some real estate, consider 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue in Washington, D.C. While the property has sprawling lawns, beautiful gardens, and one particular Oval Office, it's currently occupied. Aside from a winning Presidential vote from the people of the United States of America, it would cost $420,318,704 to live the White House. With your $1.6 billion, you could buy 3.8 White Houses... maybe that .8 would be an extra wing?

Sick of sitting in traffic? Then consider flying through the clouds in a new Boeing 787-10 Dreamliner Aircraft, valued at $306.1 million. You won't have to pick just one color, because you'll be able to afford 5.22 Dreamliners! Whether or not you'll be able to buy jet fuel after that purchase is up to you.

If you can't find a mattress luxurious enough for your beauty rest, the Mark Hotel in Manhatten, New York may have one that's just right- inside the most expensive suite in America, costing at $75,000 a night. Think of your stay there as an extended vacation that could last for up 21,333 days, or about 58 years. Room service, please!

