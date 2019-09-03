WEX, a leading financial technology company, opened its new global headquarters in Portland Friday morning.

Sen. Susan Collins and Gov. Janet Mills joined WEX CEO Melissa Smith and board chairman Michael Dubyak to cut the ribbon on the new facility, located by Portland's waterfront.

The new building is much larger than the old one -- four stories and 100,000 square feet.

"This is a symbolism that's very powerful to me in many ways. It does reflect on what we've built and what we've nurtured -- what we developed, how we gained our independence after those five owners," said Dubyak. "Melissa and her team continue to do wonderful things, as we keep growing in different place around the world."

WEX began as Wright Express in Scarborough and has expanded to provide a range of services for businesses, from travel to healthcare.

The company says that having more space will help better accommodate the growing business and the needs of its 450 employees.

The new WEX headquarters is just the latest step in a wave of development happening on Portland's waterfront.