(NEWS CENTER Maine) — A month of endless campaign ads, robocalls and streets lined with candidate signs is about to end as Mainers head to the polls early this Election day.

Long lines started forming early Tuesday morning, October 6, at the Topsham Fairgrounds were voters waited in the rain to exercise their civic duty.

This line at the Topsham Fairgrounds isn't for the Ferris Wheel. It's for the voting booth.#NEWSCENTERmaine pic.twitter.com/ARUJpNeC2p — NEWS CENTER Maine (@newscentermaine) November 6, 2018

Governor LePage cast his ballot early in Augusta for the last time while serving in the Blaine House and possibly the last time in Maine based on his retirement plans to move to Florida and pursue a college teaching job there.

Governor LePage is encouraging all Mainers to get out and vote this election day.

Paul R. LePage

Gubernatorial candidate Janet Mills (D) cast her ballot early near her home in Farmington.

President Donald Trump's usually active Twitter feed was quiet Tuesday as voting booths opened across the country. Trump returned to the White House in the wee hours of Tuesday morning after headlining final campaign rallies in Ohio, Indiana and Missouri. He planned to spend Election Day at the White House but out of public view, monitoring races around the country and meeting with his political team.

