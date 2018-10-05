WESTBROOK (NEWS CENTER Maine) — Teachers in Westbrook are banding together demanding contracts after they say they haven't had them for almost a year.

On Wednesday staff from Westbrook High School and throughout the department showed up at a school board meeting wearing red. One staff member, Jenn Drouin, said staff lined the hallway dressed in red as school committee members arrived.

Drouin says teachers have not had contracts for 313 days and that the issue is not about wages, which were settled early this year, but working conditions.

© NEWS CENTER Maine