Westbrook restaurants host fundraiser for Portland business damaged by fire

The owners and staff from The Daily Grind and Brea Lu volunteered their time to serve breakfast for dinner from 4 p.m.-9 p.m. at Brea Lu.

WESTBROOK, Maine — On Dec. 10, 2021, a small fire broke out at The Sinful Kitchen in Portland that caused the restaurant to close temporarily.

But on Tuesday, The Daily Grind and Brea Lu cafe in Westbrook came together to host an event called "A Sinful Evening at Brea Lu" to benefit The Sinful Kitchen.

"Our community has supported us through this pandemic, and we wanted to pay that forward to our local restaurant that we know and love," Anna DeLuca, co-owner of Brea Lu, said.

There was also a 50-50 raffle and a silent auction for items donated from local businesses. All the proceeds went to the Sinful Kitchen and its staff.