Westbrook teen reported missing since Sunday morning

Hajar Alzoubi, 14, was last seen at 9:30 a.m. Sunday when she was dropped off at Market Basket, police said.

Westbrook police are searching for a 14-year-old girl reported missing by her family Sunday morning.

Hajar Alzoubi was last seen at 9:30 a.m. Sunday, when she was dropped off at Market Basket on Main Street where she was scheduled to work but never reported at her job, Westbrook police said in a news release.

She was last seen wearing a Market Basket uniform including a red shirt and black pants, as well as a beige winter coat, and was carrying a blue-and-black string backpack, according to the release.

Alzoubi is 5 feet, 1 inch tall, and weighs 100 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

Police said she has friends in Portland.