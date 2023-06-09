Westbrook man previously sought by police reported safe

Police were initially looking for the man after he reportedly abandoned his car and ran into a wooded area.

Westbrook police say they're no longer looking for a 28-year-old man after initially requesting the public's help in finding him.

In a Facebook post, the Westbrook Police Department said the man is okay and "no longer in need of a well-being check."

Police thanked everyone for their concern and for keeping an eye out.

Earlier this week, the Westbrook Police Department said they were seeking to check the wellbeing of the 28-year-old man after he reportedly abandoned his vehicle at a Park Road business and then ran off into a nearby wooded area.