WESTBROOK, Maine — A Westbrook man who was reportedly last seen May 29 was found safe Monday at a care facility in Windham.

Police provided the update around 6 p.m., about five hours after asking the public for its assistance in locating 67-year-old Warren Peavey.

Peavey was reported missing by family members Saturday.

His whereabouts were unknown early Monday, and several locations Peavey frequents were checked with no success in finding him.

An exact description of Peavey's appearance wasn't provided; however, a photo showed him with brown eyes, short hair and a noticeable gray goatee.

Anyone with information regarding Peavey or his location was asked to contact Westbrook Police Detective Dan Violette at 207-854-0644 x2411 or dviolette@westbrook.me.us.



