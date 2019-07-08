WESTBROOK, Maine — A missing Westbrook man was successfully located via a Silver Alert, the city's chief of police said in an update Wednesday.

Westbrook Police earlier in the day asked for help in locating 87-year-old Herman Bosse of Westbrook.

Bosse had been reported missing by his son and had last been seen Tuesday afternoon at his physician's office at Martin’s Point Healthcare in Falmouth. He hadn't returned home as expected or reached out to his family.

Bosse was believed to have been operating a Grey Honda Accord bearing Maine plate 8759ME. He also reportedly had some health issues, prompting a statewide "Silver Alert" to be issued.

Anyone who saw Bosse or his vehicle was asked to contact local law enforcement or Detective Dan Violette at 207-854-0644 ex. 1.