Westbrook deck collapse sends 3 people to hospital, fire chief says

According to Westbrook fire chief Andrew Turcotte, 10 people were sitting on the deck at a single-family home on Cumberland Street at the time of the incident. He said the deck was 10 to 12 feet off the ground.

All 10 people were hurt, but only three went to the hospital with minor injuries.



Turcotte said the official cause of the collapse is unknown at this time, but the weight on the deck is believed to have played a role.



The city's fire and code enforcement department will investigate to see if there was anything structurally wrong with the home or the deck.