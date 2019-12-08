WESTBROOK, Maine — Police have issued multiple arrest warrants for a man suspected of stabbing another man last Friday in Westbrook.

Said Mohamud, 32, is accused of stabbing multiple times an unidentified 57-year-old at 637 Cumberland St., a residence not far from the city forest.

Responding officers found the man who was stabbed around 9:30 p.m. He was taken to a hospital with serious but non-life threatening injuries, police said.

Mohamud is being sought by police on a charge of elevated aggravated assault, and an additional arrest warrant was issued due to probation revocation.

He's described as a black male who is 6 feet, 3 inches tall and 240 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. Police said he goes by the nickname "Cam."

Anyone with information about Said’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Westbrook Police Department at 207-854-0644. Anonymous tips: 207-591-8117.

Said Mohamud, 32

Westbrook Police Department

Police initially said the public should not be alarmed, and that there is no danger.