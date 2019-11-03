WESTBROOK, Maine — Three people died Monday morning in a crash on County Road in Westbrook. A taxi and a truck collided killing all three people in the taxi.

Westbrook Police say they were called to 750 County Road, also known as Route 22, just before 7 a.m. on March 11 for the two-vehicle crash. Police say a pickup truck was traveling west and the taxi east when they crashed.

The driver of the truck was taken to Maine Medical Center.

Westbrook Police say they are working to notify the families of those who died. An accident reconstruction team made up of Westbrook and Windham Police officers are working to determine the cause of the accident.

County Road was closed for several hours Monday morning but is expected to reopen by 11 a.m.

Westbrook Police said black ice had caused several accidents Monday morning but have not specifically said what caused the fatal crash.

