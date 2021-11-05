Three kids charged in offensive graffiti case at Westbrook parish

The graffiti involved swastikas and hateful language, Westbrook police said.

WESTBROOK, Maine — Three kids were charged with criminal mischief in relation to offensive graffiti involving swastikas and hateful language at St. Anthony of Padua Parish in Westbrook, according to the Westbrook Police Department. The parish is located at 268 Brown St.

Police said the incident isn't being regarded as hate-based. The suspects involved have no racial or other biases towards a person or group, according to authorities.

The writing also includes the names of different people, and police said they want to make it clear the names listed at the parish are not involved with the graffiti in any way.