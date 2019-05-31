WESTBROOK, Maine — A man in Westbrook is behind bars after police found 14 grams of suspected meth at his apartment where three children under the age of 18 were staying.

Police in Westbrook along with agents from MDEA searched the home on West Pleasant Street Thursday, May 30. Police say around 7:30 p.m. they searched the house and found 14 grams of suspected methamphetamine and other evidence of drug trafficking

Dakota Walker, 23, with last known address in Lewiston was arrested and charged with drug trafficking. The mother of the three children, Gretchen Strubell, 46, is being charged with endangering the welfare of a child.

DHHS removed the children from the home.