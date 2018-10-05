WESTBROOK (NEWS CENTER Maine) -- There was no hiding a stolen car once it crashed into a stairway outside an apartment building in Westbrook.

The crash early Thursday morning brought police to the scene at 9 Giles Street. They had been looking for the car since someone called in the license plate when it rolled though their neighborhood around 5:50 a.m.

Police said they first spotted the car on Main Street. The chase ended quickly when the car turned onto Giles Street and crashed just before reaching a dead end.

Police said they caught the driver with the help of a dog as he tried to run away. The passenger however did not try to escape. Police said neither man was hurt, nor was anyone else in the building.

Police identified the driver as David Logugune. The charges against him include operating under the influence, theft, refusing to submit to arrest, leaving the scene of an accident, aggravated criminal mischief and operating without a license.

Police say David Logugune was the driver and Fakhareldin Adam was the passenger of a stolen car that crashed into an apartment building in Westbrook on May 10, 2018

Fakhareldin Adam, identified by police as the passenger, faces such charges as theft, drug possession, drug trafficking and trafficking in prison contraband.

Both men are 20 years old and make their homes in Portland. After being arrested, they were locked up at Cumberland County Jail.

