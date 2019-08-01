A 17-year-old has been reported missing in Westbrook, and police are asking for help finding her.

Westbrook Police are asking the public's help in finding Bridget Kelley who was reported missing on December 26, 2018.

Police say the teenager was last seen at her home the night of Christmas and was wearing a gray Nike sweatsuit with black Uggs and carrying an aqua-colored L.L. Bean backpack.

Kelley currently has red hair and a piercing above her lip.

Anyone with information about Kelley’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Westbrook Police Department at (207) 854-0644.

This is not the first time that Kelley has been reported missing. Kelley was reported missing last August by Westbrook Police.