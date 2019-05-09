WESTBROOK, Maine — A pedestrian was hit by a car early Thursday morning in Westbrook.

Westbrook Police Captain Steven Goldberg says that Clifford Verrill, 67, of Westbrook, sustained life-threatening injuries after he was struck by a car at the intersection of East Bridge Street and Austin Street.

Verrill was sent to the hospital for his injuries.

Police identified the driver of the car as Nicholas Moulton, 24, of Windham.

Westbrook police are currently investigating the cause of the crash. The crash scene is being reconstructed with the assistance of the Windham Police Department.

Police ask that if you have any information regarding this incident to call the Westbrook Police Department at 207-854-0644.