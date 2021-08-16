MISSING: Westbrook police still trying to locate man last seen June 20

Police last put out a press release about Tucker on June 28. Since then, the department said it has received several unconfirmed and unverified sightings of him.

WESTBROOK, Maine — The Westbrook Police Department is still trying to locate Terry Tucker Jr.

Tucker, 32, was last seen in Westbrook by his family on June 20, according to a release from Westbrook police.

Police last put out a press release about Tucker on June 28. Since then, the department said it has received several unconfirmed and unverified sightings of him in Portland.

Police describe Tucker as 5 feet, 10 inches tall and 155 pounds. He is a white man with brown hair and blue eyes, according to police.