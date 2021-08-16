x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Westbrook

MISSING: Westbrook police still trying to locate man last seen June 20

Police last put out a press release about Tucker on June 28. Since then, the department said it has received several unconfirmed and unverified sightings of him.
Credit: Westbrook Police Department

WESTBROOK, Maine — The Westbrook Police Department is still trying to locate Terry Tucker Jr. 

Tucker, 32, was last seen in Westbrook by his family on June 20, according to a release from Westbrook police.

Police last put out a press release about Tucker on June 28. Since then, the department said it has received several unconfirmed and unverified sightings of him in Portland. 

Police describe Tucker as 5 feet, 10 inches tall and 155 pounds. He is a white man with brown hair and blue eyes, according to police.

Westbrook police say anyone with information about Tucker's whereabouts should contact the department at 207-854-0644.

RELATED: MISSING: Westbrook man last seen Thursday