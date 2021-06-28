MISSING: Westbrook man last seen Thursday

WESTBROOK, Maine — The Westbrook Police Department is searching for a 32-year-old man and asking for the public's assistance.
Police said Terry Tucker Jr. was last seen by family on June 20 in Westbrook, and he was later seen at a local business last Thursday morning. He has not been seen since.
Tucker is a white man with brown hair and blue eyes, 5 feet 10 inches tall and about 155 pounds. He was last seen wearing a grey hooded sweatshirt, grey shorts, and blue Nike sneakers.
Police said Tucker is known to frequent Westbrook and the Portland areas.
Westbrook police ask anyone with information to call them at 207-854-0644.