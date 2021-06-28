MISSING: Westbrook man last seen Thursday

Terry Tucker Jr. was last seen by family on June 20, and later seen at a local business on Thursday, June 24. He hasn't been seen since.

WESTBROOK, Maine — The Westbrook Police Department is searching for a 32-year-old man and asking for the public's assistance.

Police said Terry Tucker Jr. was last seen by family on June 20 in Westbrook, and he was later seen at a local business last Thursday morning. He has not been seen since.

Tucker is a white man with brown hair and blue eyes, 5 feet 10 inches tall and about 155 pounds. He was last seen wearing a grey hooded sweatshirt, grey shorts, and blue Nike sneakers.

Police said Tucker is known to frequent Westbrook and the Portland areas.