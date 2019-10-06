WESTBROOK, Maine — Westbrook police are asking the public for assistance in locating a missing 67-year-old man.

Warren Peavey was reportedly last seen May 29, and reported missing by family members Saturday, police said.

His current whereabouts are unknown, and several locations Peavey frequents were checked with no success in finding him.

An exact description of Peavey's appearance was not provided; however, a photo showed him with brown eyes, short hair and a noticeable gray goatee.

Anyone with information regarding Peavey or his location was asked to contact Westbrook Police Detective Dan Violette at 207-854-0644 x2411 or dviolette@westbrook.me.us.



