WESTBROOK (NEWS CENTER Maine) — Police are asking the public for assistance in locating a missing boy from Westbrook, last seen Wednesday.

Police said Garnett Cummings, 5, was last seen around 5 p.m. Wednesday accompanied by his father, Christopher Cummings, who also has not been seen or heard from since that time.

Garnett is described by police as a black male who is 4 feet tall and 70 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. Police said a clothing description wasn't available at the time of report.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of either Garnett or Christopher is asked to contact the Westbrook Police Department at 207-854-2531.

Police note an Amber Alert has not been issued because there is not enough information to support an Amber Alert notice. They say authorities are trying to locate the two to ensure they are safe.

