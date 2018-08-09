WESTBROOK (NEWS CENTER Maine) — A 5-year-old boy from Westbrook was found safe Saturday after going missing for three days, police said.

No other details were released.

According to police Garnett Cummings, 5, was last seen around 5 p.m. Wednesday accompanied by his father, Christopher Cummings, who also has not been seen or heard from since that time.

Garnett is described by police as a black male who is 4 feet tall and 70 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. Police said a clothing description wasn't available at the time of the report.

Police note an Amber Alert has not been issued because there is not enough information to support an Amber Alert notice. They say authorities are trying to locate the two to ensure they are safe.

