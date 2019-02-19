WESTBROOK, Maine — Police say a man wearing a mask robbed Duck Pond Variety in Westbrook Monday a little before 7 p.m.

The man demanded money from the store clerk and then ran away with the cash. Police say he did not show a weapon.

Police also found an abandoned car a short distance from the store that had been stolen minutes before the robbery from a business parking lot on Riverside Street in Portland.

Shortly after the robbery, a second car was reported stolen from a driveway on Bridgton Road.

That car was recovered after the Windham Police Department investigated a disturbance on Haven Road in Windham.

The driver, 30-year-old Michael Gray of Portland, was arrested. Police were able to link Gray with the robbery. He was also charged with theft and operating after suspension.

Gray is on probation from the Maine Dept. of Corrections for robbery.

He is being held without bail at the Cumberland County Jail.