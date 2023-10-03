Man injured in Westbrook tent fire, ammunition set off

The fire took place Monday night, officials say.

A man was hospitalized after a tent fire in Westbrook on Monday night, officials say.

In a Facebook post, the Westbrook Fire Department wrote the man was treated for inhalation burns and was taken to Maine Medical Center.

Fire officials provided no further details on his condition.

"Firefighters paused briefly before approaching the fire as ammunition from a firearm was discharging inside the fire. An attentive Westbrook police officer counted 17 rounds fired, the same number the victim reported in the magazine," the post stated.

Crews were able to quickly put out the flames, and the Office of Maine State Fire Marshal is investigating, officials said.

