WESTBROOK, Maine — UPDATE: Police say the man has come forward and been interviewed by investigators. They say he did not see the crash happen.

"[The man] stopped to check on the occupants of the vehicles after happening upon the crash scene," police said.

The man's identity is not being released.

* * * * *

Westbrook police are trying to identify a person captured in a photo taken at the scene of Monday's deadly car crash along County Road.

Three people inside a taxi were killed in the two-car crash.

According to Westbrook Capt. Sean Lally, a photo from the scene taken seconds after the crash by a witness shows what appears to be a man standing at the driver's window of the taxi involved in the crash.

By the time police arrived the person had left the scene.

Capt. Lally said police feel the person might have witnessed the crash and are interested in interviewing him.

They do not suspect the man of any wrongdoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call Westbrook Police Officer Brian Grasser at 207-854-0644 ext. 2511.

Westbrook PD is asking any eye witnesses of the crash to contact them.